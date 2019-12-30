A video doing the rounds online shows the precise moment when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church on Sunday. The gunman opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ, Fort Worth, Texas, while the service was being live-streamed on Sunday morning. One person was killed in the shooting while another was injured. The incident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. [Local Time].

Though the original video on West Freeway Church of Christ's YouTube channel has been taken down, clips have emerged online capturing the exact moment of attack and the attacker being gunned down by the security officers.

Video captures exact moment when gunman opened fire at church

In the videos being shared online, the gunman appears to have arrived almost unnoticed. He then draws out his gun and opens fire, shooting persons standing behind him. A security guard appears from behind, takes a single shot and draws down the attacker. Meanwhile, others present duck down, taking cover behind the benches. There were 240 members inside the church, when the shooting took place.

The volunteer members of the Church's security team responded and gunned down the attacker so swiftly that the skirmish ended within 6 seconds. The motive of the attack hasn't been established. The incident left two people dead, including the gunman, CNN reported. Another person, who was injured in the skirmish is being treated in the hospital. All the three victims are males, whose names have not been released.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet that his office would "assist in any way needed". "Please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene," Mr Paxton said.

As per Texas state laws, licensed gun owners can carry weapons into Texas churches. Church security became a major issue in Texas after a 2017 incident in which a gunman walked into a church at Sutherland Springs and fatally shot 26 people and wounded 20 others.