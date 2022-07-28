International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Video Shows Dozens of Rockets Hitting North of Kyiv; Russia Launches Fresh Missile Attack From Belarus

Russia has launched fresh missile strikes against Ukraine as barrages of the rocket hit the north of Kyiv. At least 25 missiles were fired by Russian forces from Belarus.

Targets in the Chernihiv region were destroyed in the missile attack. The strike destroyed an apartment block, and locations outside Kyiv as well as around the city of Zhytomyr.

Russian Missiles Hit Apartment in Odesa
Representative image Twitter

The missile attack came early on the morning of Ukraine's Statehood Day.

Calling the incident missile terror, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine will not give up.

"Restless morning. Again â€“ missile terror. We will not give up. We will not give up. Do not intimidate us. Ukraine is an independent, free, indivisible state. And it will always be like that," said Zelensky.

More to follow

This article was first published on July 28, 2022
