Video Shows Couple HAVING SEX On Last Seat of A Moving Bus; Both Are Seen Getting Down and Dirty In Broad Daylight (WATCH)

A couple has been caught having sex on the back seat of a bus. A man and woman were seen romping in the backseat of the commuter bus on Melbourne's 902 Chelsea to Airport West route. They both were involved in sexual activity on the bus before commuters screamed at them.

The passengers who were in the bust at that time either watched in horror or avoided the scene as nothing is happening in the last seat of the bus. The X-rated incident was captured on camera by commuters on the bus.

Man And Woman Were Seen Romping

In the video, the man is seen making a sexual move above the woman at the last seat of the bus. A passenger appeared to be filming the scene while two others are being seen as they are avoiding whatever happening in the back seat.

"You Don't F*** On The Bus, Mate"

As the couple is done with their acts, a man from the front seats of the bus is heard shouting, "Listen, brother, you don't f*** on the bus, mate." 'I don't care if you are f****** homeless don't f*** on the bus c***. I don't care if you got autism it doesn't mean f*** on the bus. Get the f*** off a go f*** in the park or something,' he said.

Woman Claimed That Man Is Homeless And Has Autism

The couple later screamed back that the man doing the deed is homeless and has autism, in a seeming attempt to excuse their display of affection, according to Daily Mail.

Their X-rated video has been shared on social media platforms and it drew multiple reactions. "What's autism got to do with being a filthy dog? My child has autism too but he knows not to act like that. More like low IQ from all the ice use," wrote a user while another said, "What's autism got to do with being a filthy dog? My child has autism too but he knows not to act like that. More like low IQ from all the ice use."