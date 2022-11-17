Video Shows Chinese President Dressing Down Justin Trudeau For Leaking Their Conversation; Calls it Inappropriate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen getting a dressing down by the Chinese President Xi Jinping over their leaked conversation to the media. The incident took place during the ongoing G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.

Xi Tells Trudeau to Create "Conditions" Before Working Together

The heated exchange between the two world leaders was caught on camera, showing a red-faced Trudeau being accused of leaking details of the conversation between the two world leaders the previous day.

"Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper. That's not appropriate," Xi says, speaking through a translator as Trudeau is seen nodding curtly.

Xi shakes his head and then adds, "That's not the way the conversation was conducted." The Chinese president goes on to add that "sincerity" is needed for fruitful discussion. "Otherwise, the outcome will be hard to say," he adds.

Cutting Xi mid-conversation Trudeau is heard saying, "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue."

"We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on," Trudeau is heard telling the tight-lipped unsmiling President. Xi then goes on to say the final word before the two leaders move on, "Let's create the conditions first."

Social Media Reacts

The Guardian reported that following the conversation between the two leaders on Tuesday, Trudeau's office said that the Canadian PM had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canadian elections. He also raised the issue of ongoing war in Ukraine, North Korea and climate change in their ten-minute conversation.

The short clip generated a lot of reactions from the social media users. "Well evidently their private phone call wasn't meant to be leaked to Press which is what Trudeau did. Xi felt lied to, disrespected & addressed it to Trudeau's face let him know how he felt about it. Trudeau immediately tried to change subject as he realizes he's being filmed," tweeted a user.

"It's like watching an inexperienced naive child talking to a hardened Chinese criminal," wrote another.

"I love how Xi doesn't even wait for the translation of what Justin says. Like it doesn't matter," commented a user.