Some shocking details have emerged of the scary moment when Red Velvet's Wendy sustained critical injuries during the rehearsals for the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejun.

Several eyewitnesses, who were part of the field team present during the SBS Gayo Daejun practice sessions on December 25, revealed to Dispatch some critical information regarding the accident involving Red Velvet's Wendy.

The girl group made up of Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, Irene, and Yeri, finished their first sound-check performance at around 11 am on December 25.

The accident took place moments after the sound-check when Wendy climbed the "second-floor tunnel" and was walking down the stairs, an official told Dispatch.

A lift is suspected to have malfunctioned due to which it didn't go up as planned. "At that moment, she lost her balance and fell 2.5 meters," the official said.

Wendy fell from the second-floor tunnel of the stage.A source told Dispatch that the accident could have been avoided had there been proper marking tapes.

The rehearsal area was dark and cramped, the artist it is suspected wasn't aware that the lift had malfunctioned, the source added.

Wendy sustained a broken pelvis, a broken wrist, and facial injuries after falling from the Gocheok Sky Dome stage in Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The unfortunate accident has come days after Red Velvet released their latest repacked album The ReVe Festival: Finale containing the title song, "Psycho. "

The K-pop girl band was going to perform "Psycho" at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejun before Wendy's fall. Red Velvet then decided not to participate in the event.

Wendy's accident has left thousands of fans of Red Velvet aghast, who have now blaming SBS for lack of safety at the venue. Even as apology released by SBS has irked the fans who think it lacks any remorse from the part of the organizers.