A CNN reporter and crew were arrested by the state police while giving the live coverage of the Minneapolis protest over the killing of George Floyd. After the video of the arrest soon got viral on social media platforms, while many people criticizing the incident.

The CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, a black-American, was showing a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white police officers surrounded him. In the video clip of the incident, shared by many people on social media, revealed that the reporter was telling Minnesota State Patrol officers that "We can move back to where you like" before mentioning that they are from the press and added that "We're getting out of your way."

Minneapolis Protest

The CNN reporter asked the police, why he was being arrested but none of them replied. It can be seen in the video footage of the incident that several minutes later, the state police also arrested other CNN team members, who are white.

Later, "CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the governor must release the 3 CNN employees immediately."

Arrest of CNN Crew

Soon the authorities released Jimenez, who later told viewers that he believed his crew was targeted after a protester had run past and been detained. He said: "After that protester was apprehended the police turned towards us." He also mentioned that the police officers had been "pretty cordial" towards him as well as the crew.

It was also noticed by CNN presenters that another correspondent, who is white, Josh Campbell, was reporting nearby but the officers did not arrest him. However, after this incident, Minnesota State Patrol tweeted, "In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media."

In the meantime, several posts and tweets already started to appear on social media platforms, while criticizing the arrest of the CNN journalist and the crew. One of the Twitter users stated: "What the fuck is happening to America? They arrested the news reporter and crew! I want the America I knew and loved back. I don't like this Trump America! #TrumpsAmerica #America #HadEnough #CNN".

Another netizen wrote that "Imagine a time when a reporter, who is protected by 1A, is arrested live on TV for literally reporting the news and doing nothing else. What a failure of justice on all parts. #Minnesota @CNN".