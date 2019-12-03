A young Yazidi woman, who was kept as an ISIS sex slave, fainted on Live TV as she confronted the Daesh terrorist who had raped her when she was just 14 years old.

The brave young Yazidi girl, who has been identified as Ashwaq Haji Hamid, was captured by the Islamic State terrorists from her hometown, Sinjar in 2014. Ashwaq was only 14 when the ISIS terrorists sold her as a sex slave for $100.

In captivity, the young teen Yazidi girl was subjected to rape and physical torture for over 10 months by Abu Hammam al-Shari. The teen girl finally managed to escape and walked for over 12 hours to reach Sinjar.

From there she was flown to Germany and since then had lived there. Recently was approached by the state-sponsored TV channel Al Iraqiya to confront her captor, ISIS terrorist Abu Hammam al-Shari, following which she flew down to Baghdad.

"You destroyed my life, I was 14 years old when you raped me," Ashwaq told her rapist, crying.

"I experienced the ugliest kinds of injustice. I was the age of your children. You stole my dreams. You broke my heart. Why did you do that to me? Is it because I am Yazidi?" Ashwaq sighed and said before fainting at the studio in the middle of her confrontation.

The confrontation between the ISIS terrorist and the Yazidi girl was part of a popular Iraqi show known as "Burning Issues" aired on Al Iraqiya also known as IMN, a state-funded news network. Burning Issues is considered "a very aggressive" Political TV reality that tackles the sensitive topic of terrorism in Iraq, hosting both the victims and the arrested/convicted perpetrators.

The Yazidis of Sinjar District of the Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq suffered one of the worst inhuman treatment meted out to a race under the ISIS. Before the ISIS invasion of the mountainous region of Sinjar, there were over 80,000 Yazidis who habited the area.

However, within days after capturing the region, the ISIS terrorist went on a murder spree killing hundreds of adult men. The young boys were captured and taken into special schools, where they were converted to Islam and later brainwashed into joining ISIS ranks.

The captured old Yazidi women were sold as house helps, while the worst awaited the young Yazidi girls, who were used as sex slaves by their buyers.

The Yazidis practice are followers of an ancient faith that has elements of Islamic beliefs integrated with Zoroastrianism, the ancient Persian religion, and Mithraism, a mystery religion originating in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Yazidi have been persecuted over misconceptions about their beliefs that have caused them to be branded "devil worshippers" and are often subjected to discrimination and abuse.