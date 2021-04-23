Video: 'Kingdom' Reveals Results of Fan Vote, Groups Get Emotional After Round 2 Performances

Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War is one of the most popular reality shows keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The grand dance completion kicked off the second round with style. More than that the results of round 1 have been announced. Check out if your favorite group has made it to the top.

The theme of second round of Kingdom: Legendary War is "Re-Born". In this round the six competing groups were given the task of reinterpreting a song by one of the other groups [participating in the completion]. ATEEZ was given the privilege to choose the group with whom they wanted to swap songs. The privilege was given as ATEEZ topped both contestants' votes and expert judges' evaluations.

Thus ATEEZ chose to perform for one of the songs of iKON. The privilege was given to the second ranking group Stray Kids too. They chose to perform a BTOB song. Thus remaining two groups THE BOYZ and SF9 had to swap songs among each other.

In episode 4, SF9 and THE BOYZ took to the stage, enthralling the audience. SF9 gave a cinematic performance of THE BOYZ's The Stealer. THE BOYZ performed to SF9's O Sole Mio. iKON presented a spinoff of ATEEZ's Inception. These performances were the highlights of Round 2 [episode 4]. Rest three groups will be performing in the next episode of Kingdom. ATEEZ have chosen iKON's Rhythm Ta. BTOB will perform to Stray Kids' song Back Door and Stray Kids have chosen BTOB's I'll Be Your Man.

Results of round 1 performances:

Expert Panel Evaluations (25 percent)

ATEEZ Stray Kids THE BOYZ SF9 BTOB and iKON

Voting by the Competing Groups (25 percent)

ATEEZ BTOB and Stray Kids THE BOYZ iKON SF9

Video View Count (10 percent)

Stray Kids iKON ATEEZ BTOB THE BOYZ SF9

Voting by Domestic and Global Fans (40 percent)

Stray Kids SF9 iKON BTOB ATEEZ THE BOYZ

What Made Kingdom Competitors Nervous?

As the teams were called on the stage before announcing the results of Round 1, the performers looked nervous. iKON's Chanwoo said that it was getting harder to vote as they were going one step closer to the final round.

SF9's Dawon expresses his nervousness and was heard saying, "I feel like we'll be called for sixth place." But ATEEZ's San was quick to retaliate and say "I think it'll be us." Stray Kids' Han too expressed the same fear.

But after the results were announced, Road to Kingdom winners THE BOYZ were placed on the sixth place making Sunwoo say "Let's remember this feeling."

Watch the episode 4 performances: