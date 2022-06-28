Video Footage Found on Hunter Biden's Laptop Shows Him Arguing with Russian Escort That Joe Biden Inadvertently Paid for [VIDEO]

In new video footage obtained by the Washington Examiner, Hunter Biden is seen arguing with an escort that President Joe Biden inadvertently paid for, according to a report by the publication.

According to the Washington Examiner, Hunter requested Eva â€“ the woman who served as his primary point of contact for a Russian escort agency named UberGFE - send one of her escorts to his cottage in Boston, Massachusetts, during the early hours of Jan. 18, 2019. A few hours after the escort arrived, he texted Eva asking how much it would cost for another 8 hours of the escort's time.

Biden Inadvertently Sent Hunter $5,000 via CashApp to Pay for Escort

Eva said the total charge for 16 hours would be $9,500. At 5:17 p.m. that day, Eva directed that he wire the funds to a bank account linked to a woman with a Russian email address.

Less than 90 minutes later, at 6:31 p.m., Hunter Biden received an email informing him that "Joseph R Biden Jr." had sent him $5,000 through Cash App. Joe Biden's then-assistant Richard Ruffner texted Hunter Biden that same minute informing him he "was only able to do $5000 because the weekly limit is $7,500."

'Have I Every Touched You in a Bad Way?'

In the 83-second video, which Hunter filmed and sent to Eva, he can be heard having a conversation with the escort, asking if he had ever hurt her.



"Is anything hurt on you? Anything? I was literally saying I'm sorry that it took so long to give you $10,000," he can be heard saying. "Do you have any bruise? Anything? Have I ever touched you in a bad way? Ever? Have I asked you every time if I could touch you? Every time."

"Sweetheart, look at me. You cannot talk to me that way and say things like that. Because I'm more respectful than anyone you've ever met. Are you OK?" he asked. Watch the clip below:

Hunter sent the video to Eva at about 9:21 p.m. along with text messages reading "Eva she is crazy" and asking her if he has "ever been anything but respectful." Hunter added after he sent the video that the woman speaks no English and that she was "frustrated."

Hunter Claimed His Bank 'Flagged' His Payments to Russian Email Addresses

Eva chased Hunter for payments over the following six weeks. He told her on Feb. 27, 2019, that he was unable to make any payments to people with Russian email addresses because they were too much of a "red flag" for his bank.

"That is what got my accounts frozen and reviewed by bank," he said before arranging to meet one of Eva's escorts in Queens and pay her in cash.

Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 with Russian escorts linked to Eva and UberGFE between Nov. 26, 2018, and March 10, 2019, according to Wells Fargo wire receipts, Zelle receipts, PayPal notices, and pictures of cashier checks obtained by the Washington Examiner from his abandoned laptop. Eva directed him to make payments to bank accounts linked to Russian email addresses 11 times during that time frame.

Hunter Biden also performed a Google search for "dc russian escorts" and visited the UberGFE website to search for escorts in Boston from his iPhone XS, according to the backup located on a copy of his abandoned laptop.

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told the Washington Examiner: "We can all sympathize with Biden's love for his troubled son while recognizing that he was shoveling prodigious sums of money to Hunter Biden when the neon lights were flashing that Hunter was compromised and using the money to become ever more compromised â€” and with Russia, of all places."

"Joe Biden is a textbook example of why applicants with family members who maintain shady ties with foreign actors, particularly those connected to authoritarian anti-American regimes with highly capable intelligence services, get rejected when applying for a security clearance," he added.