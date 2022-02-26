Video of 'Cheerful' Ukrainian Soldier Telling Russians to 'Surrender while they Still Can' is Winning Hearts [Watch]

A video of a seemingly cheerful Ukrainian soldier asking the Russians to 'surrender or die' at the behest of the Ukrainian army is going viral on the internet. The unnamed soldier's jovial attitude and carefree smile while 'calmly threatening' the Russian troops are winning hearts all over social media.

Russian invasion entered its third day with the capital Kyiv witnessing multiple airstrikes causing destruction. Videos of a high-rise apartment building being hit by a Russian missile were doing rounds on social media. No civilian casualty was reported in the incident. President Zelenskyy, on the other hand, refused to leave the capital at the behest of the government of the United States and repeated his vow to stand alongside the soldiers and defend his country.

Russia, on the other hand, noted on Saturday that its forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. The city with a population of 150,000 people would be the first residential area to fall since the invasion began. Missile and artillery attacks continued in the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday.

'I'll Record this in Russian to Make it be F***ing Clearer'

The viral video starts with the Ukrainian soldier clarifying that he would speak in Russian to make sure his message is 'clear.' "I'll record this in Russian to make it be f***ing clearer," he said.

"What, is the Ukrainian night quiet? As the great Ukrainian writer, Gogol said? Is everything good with you kids? Do you like our Bayraktars?" the soldier said. The Bayraktar TB2 is a Turkish medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

'Dudes, You are F***ed!'

He then went on to ask what do the Russians think was flying above them before exclaiming that they're 'f**ked.' "What the f**k could it be? Dudes, you are f***ed!" he said, before adding that the Ukrainians are fine and are pulling up their reserves.

'Why don't You F**king Surrender while You Still have that Chance'

He further added that they have got tanks and aviation and everything. "So how about this, why don't you f**king surrender while you still have that chance," he said, adding that many Russian soldiers already chose that path. He also added that they 'treat prisoners of war fairly.'