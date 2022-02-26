Ukraine Claims to have Killed 3,500 Russian Troops; Video Shows Kyiv Apartment Building hit by Russian Missile [Watch]

Footage from the war-inflicted Ukraine showed a high-rise apartment building in the capital Kyiv hit by a Russian missile. The video captured the moment when the Russian weapon flew into the building causing extensive damage. At least 5 floors of the building could be seen blasted into the side in a big hole as rubble and debris accumulated on the street below.

As the war raged on the ground raged into its third day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that over two dozen residents were reported to have been injured in the overnight fighting on Saturday, according to Reuters. Amongst those injured were children as well. Klitschko also noted that Kyiv metro transit stations were working as underground bomb shelters.

On the other hand, Ukraine's Defense ministry noted on Saturday morning that 3,500 Russians have been killed and the other 200 have been taken prisoners since the attack began, The Post reported. Ukraine reported 137 deaths on its side after the second day of the invasion. Russia, however, has not acknowledged any casualties so far.

The United Nations confirmed the death of at least 25 civilians since the airstrikes began. Around 100,000 people left Ukraine since the invasion began. UN estimates that the number of people migrating from Ukraine could reach up to 4 million if the fight persists.

'I Demand the World: Fully Isolate Russia'

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba shared an image of the damaged building and urged the international community to come forward against Russia. "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy," he wrote.

Molotov Cocktail

Several videos circulated on social media showing Ukrainian civilians slinging Molotov cocktails on Russian tanks, setting them on fire. The Ukrainian government had asked the citizens to stand firm against the invading Russian forces in the city of Kyiv.

Soon afterward, reports of locals making Molotov cocktails and using them against the Russian troops emerged. Molotov cocktail is an inflammable device, which can be made at home by pouring a flammable liquid into a glass bottle and plugging it with a cloth 'fuse' before setting it on fire and throwing it on the target.

The video of Ukrainian civilians destroying two Russian tanks by slinging Molotov cocktail hasn't been verified yet.