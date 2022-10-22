Video of Bullies Shaving Off Hair of Special Needs Student at California High School Sparks Outrage

A video of a group of bullies shaving off the hair of a special needs student at Arvin High School in Kern County, California, has sparked backlash online.

The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are circling around him, recording and laughing.

The video contains explicit language. You can hear one of the students tell him not to cry in Spanish and then the group laughs. The victim is later seen using his phone as a mirror to check how much hair had been buzzed off.

Outrage on Social Media

The video has since sparked outrage on social media with users slamming the bullies' behavior and urging legal action against the school.

"I would absolutely sue the school, sue the kids, get them arrested," wrote one user. "There should be laws against bullying. if bullies don't get any type of punishment than why would they stop."

"The fact that not one student stood up for him and put a stop to this. As a bystander, speak up, do the right thing, protect those who can't protect themselves," commented another. "Do better students."

School Releases Statement, Two Employees Placed on Leave

On Thursday family and others concerned expressed their anger over the incident at a park in Lamont. Another group gathered and protested outside Arvin High School on Friday calling for action from administrators.

In the wake of the incident, a Kern High School District spokesperson released the following statement to Telemundo Valle Central:

"Arvin High School administration is aware of a video circulating on social media. The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."

A Kern High School District spokesperson later confirmed to KGET that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the victim, identified as Javier, to pay for his college fund and to "change his life" The fundraiser has already amassed close to $25,000 in donations.