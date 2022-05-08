Victory Day Parade 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Events, and More

Russia is gearing up to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. President Vladimir Putin will lead the celebrations of the Victory Day Parade 2022, which will be held on Monday, May 9. During the event that marks the end of World War II, military parades are organized across the country. Western leaders are not invited to the parade this year.

The main highlight of the event is a speech by the President from the Red Square tribune in front of the Mausoleum of Vladimir Lenin in Moscow. Speculations are reportedly doing the rounds in Moscow and Western countries about Putin preparing a special announcement on Ukraine during the speech. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the rumors as "nonsense" on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The speech by Putin will be followed by a parade of rockets, tanks, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and troops. The parade will be a grant spectacle with a total of 11,000 troops marching with over 131 pieces of military hardware across the Red Square. It will follow a fly-past, which will take place over St Basil's Cathedral. It will feature the Il-80 command plane for the first time in a decade. The fly-past will also include Tu-160 strategic bombers and supersonic fighters.

How to Watch Victory Day Parade 2022?

The speech by President Putin and the parade of troops, tanks, rockets, and intercontinental ballistic missiles will be available to watch on TV or online across the country. National broadcast channels and networks will cover the annual event across the country.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, India, and Europe, could watch the parade love online on streaming platforms and the official YouTube channel of the streaming service.

What to Expect?

The Victory Day Parade this year will feature more than 100 military vehicles, Yars missile system, an S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, and specialized vehicles for technical support. A dress rehearsal was held in Moscow, and it featured an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolling through the Red Square with troops and self-propelled artillery vehicles following it. Warplanes and helicopters from the Russian Airforce also flew over the St. Basil's Cathedral on May 7.

However, there will be fewer troops and less hardware this year as compared to last year. Around 10,00 troops and over 130 military pieces of equipment are to parade across the Red Square. The Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and the newest tank, the T-80BVM, are likely to be major attractions this year.

The aerial display will feature over 75 helicopters and planes in a Z-formation. The airforce has been rehearsing for the big day.