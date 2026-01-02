Victoria Jones: Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Was Found Dead by a Guest at Luxury San Francisco Hotel as Cops Unsure How She Ended Up There

The daughter of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones was found dead in the early hours of New Year's Day after another guest came across her at a luxury hotel in San Francisco. Victoria Jones, 34, was found on the floor of the Fairmont hotel's 14th floor in San Francisco when a guest initially believed she might be drunk and alerted hotel staff, a source told the Daily Mail.

The employees then realized she was unresponsive, began CPR right away, and called for an ambulance. The San Francisco Fire Department said emergency crews were called to the Fairmont San Francisco at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday after a request for medical aid.

Mysterious Death

First responders then pronounced one person dead at the scene. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department and representatives from the city's Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene, though the cause of death has not yet been determined.

The source told the Daily Mail that there were no indications of foul play, noting that there was no visible trauma to Victoria's body and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene.

There were also no signs to suggest she had taken her own life.

It is still unclear whether Victoria was staying at the hotel or how she ended up on the 14th floor, according to the Daily Mail insider. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said investigators are now asking anyone with information about her sudden death to come forward and contact the department.

Tommy Lee Jones shared Victoria and his 42-year-old son, Austin, with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The couple were married from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.

Star in Her Own Right

Victoria Kafka Jones was born on September 3, 1991, and by 2002, she had made her film debut with a small role in her father's hit movie "Men in Black II." She went on to appear in a few other projects as a child, including an episode of "One Tree Hill" in 2005 and a part in the Western "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," a film directed by her father that same year.

While she did not continue acting into adulthood after her appearance as a cheerleader on "One Tree Hill," Victoria occasionally joined her father at public events.

In 2017, she accompanied him on the red carpet at the ArcLight Hollywood for the premiere of his film "Just Getting Started," which also starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. Later that year, she appeared alongside him at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Following their collaboration on "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," Lee Jones spoke warmly about his daughter. "She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,' he said. 'When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

He also shared a touching story about the experience, recalling how he had to gently help his then 14-year-old daughter adjust to the demanding pace and discipline of life on a Hollywood film set.

"She had to get up at 5am for her part. One morning, she wouldn't get out of bed. I said: 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn't budge," he told the New Yorker.

"So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he recalled.