Victoria Goodwin: Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin's Wife Arrested for Trying to Hire Hitman to Get Him Killed

'Ghost Adventures' host Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, has been accused of conspiring to have him murdered in a scheme with an inmate at a Florida prison last fall, police said. According to police documents reviewed by TMZ, Victoria was arrested last week after trying to hire a hitman to kill the 48-year-old TV personality in October 2024.

As of Monday evening, she remained in custody on a $100,000 bail in connection with the alleged plot against Aaron, who has over 660,000 Instagram followers. Victoria was arrested on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after police found messages she exchanged with a Florida prison inmate.

Dangerous Liaisons

Officials said that Victoria initiated the criminal discussion about the inmate while exploring ways to end her marriage. According to police, text records show that at one point, she questioned the inmate about her deadly intentions, asking, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Their marriage had an eerie beginning, as they exchanged vows at The Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, Anaheim, California, in August 2022.

According to reports, Victoria tried to have Aaron killed while he was away filming his show with paranormal investigator Zak Bagans. Authorities said that Victoria provided details about Aaron's location while he was in California filming his series.

She allegedly agreed to pay the hired hitman a total of $11,515 for the murder, officials said.

According to police, the inmate involved in the scheme sent a message to an associate, saying, "He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

Investigators revealed that Victoria had committed to an initial payment of $2,500 to carry out the murder.

Law enforcement uncovered the plot when Florida prison officials seized and examined the inmate's phone, TMZ reported.

In Complete Denial

Victoria has denied plotting to have Aaron killed, claiming that her messages were merely "daydreaming or fantasizing" about a life without her husband, according to police. Authorities said that Victoria refuted any intent to harm her spouse, claiming that the incriminating messages she sent about his death were not serious.

Victoria told police that the money she sent to the alleged hitman was meant for purchasing cell phones, TMZ reported. She also admitted to police that her marriage was struggling.

Sources told TMZ that Aaron was "blindsided and devastated" by the situation, as he had believed he was in a happy marriage. Bagans described the ordeal as deeply emotional for his colleague, saying that he is doing his best to offer Aaron love and support.

As news of Victoria's arrest surfaced on Monday, fans of the TV star flooded his Instagram with comments expressing both shock and support regarding the alleged murder plot.

"Sending you love and light Aaron you're a great guy," said one user.

"I met you many times in the early GAC days and you were always the nicest most genuine guy. Keep your head up, you are amazing, and you are loved by your family, friends and fans. #OGGAC."

"Love you G. I am sorry this is all happening," wrote another user.

"So glad you're ok. What an awful thing for your wife to do. I'm so sorry," wrote a third user.

According to IMDb, Aaron has also been involved in projects like Space Detective, Ghost Adventures: Aftershocks, Deadly Possessions, and Crimps.