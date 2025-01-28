Illinois Man Accused of Hiring a Hitman to Kill Estranged Wife's Girlfriend

The Madison County state's attorney's office has charged a Caseyville businessman with murder and solicitation for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife's girlfriend.

Sammy J. Shafer Jr., 36, is one of three suspects arrested last week and charged Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Portia Rowland, 32, early Tuesday morning outside the small brick home on Olive Street in Collinsville that the women shared.

Collinsville police responded shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Olive Street and Indiana Avenue. They found Rowland, who had been shot multiple times, lying near the garage of a home at 1301 Olive St. – where the victim lived with her girlfriend, and Sammy J. Shafer's estranged wife, Sarah Shafer.

'A Calculated and Cold-Hearted Murder-for-Hire Scheme'

Sammy Shafer Jr. was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of solicitation of murder for hire in connection with the crime.

"Said defendant, or a person for whom he is legally accountable, without lawful justification, and by means of discharging a firearm, with the intent to kill Portia Rowland, shot Portia Rowland, thereby causing (her death)," the criminal complaint states.

Other suspects in the murder-for-hire case include Gary D. Johnson, 45, of East St. Louis, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Rowland and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. A third suspect, Marty D. Shaw, 33, of Collinsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly being an accomplice who drove the getaway car.

"We believe the evidence at trial will show that this was not a random act of violence, but rather this was a calculated and cold-hearted murder-for-hire scheme based on a personal grievance," State's Attorney Tom Haine said at a press conference Monday afternoon at Collinsville City Hall.

Investigators Tracked Suspect's Vehicle, Leading them to Sammy Shafer

Investigators followed more than 200 leads and executed more than 30 search warrants, according to Collinsville Lt. Eric Owen.

Owen said investigators used license-plate readers to track a suspect vehicle, leading them to a Missouri address, where they took Shaw into custody with the help of St. Louis County Police. He was charged last week, but the charges were kept under seal. Investigators arrested Johnson on Friday in Cahokia Heights and Shafer on Saturday in Caseyville.

Sarah Shafer Planned to Marry Rowland, Had Obtained a Protection Order Against Sammy Shafer

Sammy Shafer Jr. is still married to Sarah Shafer, 34, who told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last week that she was living with Rowland and planning to marry her, and that they were preparing their Collinsville home so Shafer's three children from a previous relationship could move in.

Sammy Shafer Jr. filed for divorce from Sarah Shafer in August 2023 after nearly 10 years of marriage, according to St. Clair County Circuit Court records. That case remains open. Negotiations have involved their three children, ranging in age from 7-14.

The couple's last divorce-related hearing was held on Jan. 14. Another one was scheduled for Feb. 25. Sarah Shafer obtained a three-week emergency order of protection against Sammy Shafer Jr. in April 2024. It was later dismissed.

In her request for the order, Sarah Shafer alleged that Sammy Shafer Jr. physically pinned her down, made unwanted sexual advances, took her vehicle keys, removed a fuse from the vehicle so it wouldn't start and smashed her cellphone.

"He called and said if I won't be with him he's going to do anything in his power to keep the kids away from me," stated the request, which listed Sarah Shafer's address at the Olive Street home.