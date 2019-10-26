Modern Family fans are in for a treat. David Beckham himself will be making a cameo in the hit TV show's final season.

Reportedly, David Beckham drove fans wild in a snap shared by Courteney Cox, which saw the pair relax in a hot tub alongside stars of the show Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. The professional footballer, confirmed rumours that he was set for a cameo in the comedy's final season alongside the Friends icon, as he went on to share a snap with her while reading a script.

David Beckham chilling in a bathtub with Monica, the pic is enough to drive any "Friends" fan wild. In Courteney's picture, David stripped off into a pair of swimming trunks to show off his hunky physique while posing with the actress. Meanwhile, Courteney looked sensational in a black halterneck bikini, which she paired with a gold chain-link necklace. The 55-year-old actress joked that the pair were 'Too hot in the hot tub!' as they joined the Modern Family alumni in the water.

Modern Family will be airing its final episodes in the days to come and the legendary footballer gracing the show with his presence is quite the curtain call. According to EW, in its final season, Modern Family will feature quite a few big names as guest stars. David Beckham and Courtney Cox will be joining the likes of Elizabeth Banks and Ed Norton. Reportedly, the "Friends" star and football legend will be appearing together in an episode of ABC's hit family comedy that is slated to air in early 2020.

Modern Family sure seems to be going all out for its final season. You can check out the video here: