The lovely Vicky Pattison revealed she's all set to attend the National Television Awards and would get herself a spray tan before she attends the show.

She shared insights into her pre-event preparations with no make-up and wore only a baby blue bra with lace panels and silk details. Her make-up free pampering sessions were for all to see as she shared a series of three bra selfies and made it a spectacle of sorts to all her followers.

Pampering sessions underway

Vicky took to Instagram highlighting how difficult it is to get rid of her previous spray tan and said the pain she has to go through is real. ''Prep is well and truly underway and before I get my obligatory red carpet spray tan I have to undergo the annoying task of trying to get all of my old spray tan off!''

She then connected with the other ladies out there saying, ''Lasses, I'm sure you know the pain of those stubborn and hard to remove bits of old tan- for me it's the bits near your armpits, elbows and neck and over the years, I've tried all sorts to rid myself of these awkward and annoying clingers on exfoliating mitts, pumice stones and even washing powder at one desperate point. But gone are those days thanks to @roseandcaramel self tan removal bubble bath!''

''I'm over the moon with the results and all ready for my spray tan for tomorrow nights red carpet and all after just a simple soak in the bath!!! Love it!!!! THANKYOU @roseandcaramel- smashed it again with this absolute game changer,'' Vicky Pattison summed it up.

National Television Awards 2020

The much-awaited National Television Awards will be held on January 29, 2020, at the O2 arena in London, UK and the event will be hosted by David Williams.

Now that Vicky Pattison has gained all the attention with her series of bra selfies with no-makeup, we're all eagerly waiting to see her new spray tan look at the red carpet. We're sure she's gonna rock the red carpet with her oomph and glam and the paparazzi would work overtime just to get a glimpse of everything she does at the event.