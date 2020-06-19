Veteran British actor Ian Holm who was known around the world for his portrayal of the Bilbo Baggins character from the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit films passed away at the age of 88. The actor is survived by his fourth wife, de Stempel, and also his five children from previous relationships.

Holm's agent sent a message to the Guardian announcing the death of the brilliant actor who passed away in the hospital peacefully. The message also mentioned that the legendary actor's illness was related to Parkinson's disease.

"It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer," the message read as reported by the Guardian.

Ian Holm of Lord of the Rings Fame Passes Away

Holm was born in the year 1931 in Essex, United Kingdom. The deceased actor was brilliant on the stage during the earlier days of his career and became an important person at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Holm bagged the Evening Standard best actor award for Henry V in 1965.

The versatile actor slowly became a recognized face both on screen and on stage. Holm also won a BAFTA and was nominated for the Oscars for his role in the 1981 movie Chariots of Fire. He also played the character of Bilbo Baggins with nonchalance in the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit series after that. Another performance of the deceased actor that fetched him rave reviews was the character of the malfunctioning Andriod in Ridley Scott's movie Alien.

Other notable performances of the legendary actor include Time Bandits and Brazil, The Madness Of King George, The Fifth Element, and also The Sweet Hereafter. Holm is also known for his work with Harold Pinter.