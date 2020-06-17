First look: Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump in new James Comey mini-series

US cable network Showtime has unveiled the first look of Irish actor Brendan Gleeson and Jeff Daniels as US President Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey in the forthcoming mini-series titled, The Comey Rule. In the latest poster, the In Bruges and Paddington 2 actor looks like an absolute doppelganger of the US president. The new series, which will showcase the pair's clash over Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, will be aired this year, but only after Americans have voted in the elections.

Showtime is reported to have said The Comey Rule will give a peek into "an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the presidential election of 2016 and its aftermath". The series is based on Comey's memoir "A Higher Loyalty". The series will see Jeff Daniels step into the shoes of Comey for over two-hour episodes.

The FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the US will be covered in the first part of the film. It will show how Trump beat Hillary Clinton to the presidency. The drama will also highlight Clinton's emails case, which led Comey to come under heavy political fire after its re-opening. In the second part, the show will focus on Trump's initial rule as US president and the chemistry between Trump and Comey. Gleeson and Daniels will be joined by an ensemble cast who would be playing major political personalities core to the Russia investigation.

Holly Hunter will be seen as fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Michael Kelly will play the character of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe; Jennifer Ehle will be seen playing Comey's wife Patrice Comey; Scoot McNairy will play former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Jonathan Banks will be seen as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.