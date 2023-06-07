From Vertu Signature Cobra to IPhone Falcon, Here Are the Top 5 Most Expensive Mobile Phones in the World in 2023

Mobile phones have evolved from simple communication devices to sophisticated gadgets that combine cutting-edge technology and luxurious aesthetics. While most of us are content with smartphones that offer functionality at an affordable price, some individuals seek exclusivity and are willing to invest exorbitant amounts of money on the most expensive mobile phones available. In this article, we explore the five most expensive mobile phones in the world in recent years, highlighting their exceptional features and eye-watering price tags. Although the top 5 most expensive phone come from a single brand, we have made the list more inclusive by adding other brands as well.

5. Vertu Signature Cobra ($310,000)

Starting off the list is the Vertu Signature Cobra, a limited-edition masterpiece known for its stunning design and extravagant price tag.

This exquisite phone is adorned with a cobra made of solid gold, encrusted with diamonds and emeralds.

The Signature Cobra is a symbol of opulence and is created for the elite who appreciate exceptional craftsmanship and exclusivity.

4. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot

For those who seek elegance combined with exclusivity, the Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is the ultimate choice. Priced at $1 million, this opulent smartphone is carved from a solid 200-year-old African blackwood, adorned with a strip of 18-carat white gold, and features 45.5 carats of black diamonds. With only three units produced, the Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot is a true collector's item.

3. Goldvish Le Million

The Goldvish Le Million lives up to its name, priced at a staggering $1.3 million. Launched in 2006, it was officially recognized the most expensive phone in the world. This Swiss-made smartphone is crafted with 18-carat white gold and features a total of 120 carats of VVS-1 grade diamonds.

Each phone is handmade, ensuring meticulous attention to detail. The Goldvish Le Million stands out not only for its luxurious materials but also for its limited production, with only three units ever created. It continues to stand in few of the most expensive mobile phones ever made.

2 Ancort Diamond Crypto Smartphone

For those who value privacy and security, the Ancort Diamond Crypto Smartphone stands out. Priced at $1.3 million, it boasts a unique encryption technology to safeguard your communications. Its extravagant design is crafted with solid platinum, while the navigation key features a rare 8-carat diamond.

The smartphone looks like a beefier version of Nokia's classic E51 but features 50 diamonds studded along its edges â€” with the top five diamonds on each edge being blue. This exclusive device is not only a status symbol but also provides top-notch security for the tech-savvy elite.

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Topping the list is the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond. Designed by renowned luxury designer Falcon, this extraordinary device features a 24-carat gold-plated exterior adorned with a rare 6.6-carat pink diamond on its back. Priced at a staggering $48.5 million, it is not just a smartphone but also a symbol of utmost luxury and exclusivity. iPhone 5 Diamond Black, iPhone 4s Elite Gold, iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition, and Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme are the next models from Apple which are in the list of the most expensive.

