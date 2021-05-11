Venom: 'Let There Be Carnage' Official Trailer Video Out, Fans Are Stunned

The much-awaited trailer of 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' is finally out. The sequel of the 2018 movie that ended up earning a revenue of $850 million in the worldwide box office is one of the much-anticipated films in 2021. If not for the pandemic, the sequel of 'Venom' would have hit the screens to entertain fans with the most amazing action-packed scenes much earlier. The trailer of the film starring Tommy Hardy as Eddie Brock's is about three minutes long.

Venom: 'Let There Be Carnage' official trailer promises another CGI- packed spectacle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most beloved anti-heroes. Sony Pictures has finally revealed what the movie would look like in the trailer, which is as funny, gory, and demented as fans had expected. However, there's no major superhero cameo in the Venom 2 teaser despite the rumors floating on social media on the contrary.

The trailer gives a first glimpse at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady and his supervillain alter-ego Carnage, while Naomi Harris' Shriek also makes an appearance in the teaser trailer. Both characters will feature as villains to Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom. 'Let there be Carnage' is currently set to hit theatres on September 24. The sequel of the 2018 American anti-superhero film based on the titular Marvel comic character has been directed by motion-capture master Andy Serkis. The original 2018 smash-hit Venom was directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Andy Serkis to Flaunt His Skills in 'Venom 2'

Andy Serkis is a legend when it comes to motion capture. His previous work includes - "The Lord of the Rings,", "Planet of the Apes," and "King Kong." The first and original installment of the franchise, "Venom" faced backlash for its CGI - which requires actor Tom Hardy to be blend with the technology smoothly. So it looks like Serkis will showcase his skills and fluidly integrate motion capture graphics into real-world settings than the first installment of the Venom franchise did.

Watch the Trailer of Venom 2

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. It also features newbies Kelly Marcel (screenwriter) Oscar winner Robert Richardson (cinematographer), who is best known for his work with Quentin Tarantino. The Columbia Pictures film in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures is backed by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

Fans React to 'Venom 2' Trailer

Fans are excited about the sequel of Venom. "Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock preparing a messy breakfast is rather funny and it would be interesting to see if Woody Harrelson gets his revenge in Venom: Let There Be Carnage," a Marvel fan told IBTimes while another fan said that the trailer of the sequel looks even more interesting than the first sequel.