The Venice Film Festival is going to take place as scheduled at the start of September, Luca Zaia, the governor of the region around the city of Italy stated on Sunday as the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 n the country slows down.

Organized by the Biennale di Venezia company, the film festival is the longest-running one in the world. In January, it announced that Cate Blanchett will be presiding over the 77th edition of the event.

Venice Film Festival to Taake Place as per Schedule

Due to the lockdowns imposed on the film industry across the world to limit the spread of the virus, the festival will probably be attended by fewer productions, said Zaia, who is also a board member of the Biennale di Venezia. The Cannes Film Festival, the world's largest, was forced to postpone its latest edition in May due to the virus epidemic.

Italy plans to lift all travel curbs from June 3 and travelers from European Union countries will be able to enter without going into quarantine. The country recorded 119 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Saturday, bringing the death toll in Italy from the outbreak to 32,735, the third-highest total in the world after the United States and Britain.

