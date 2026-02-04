Vegas Woman, Male Friend Found Dead a Week After She Said Her Ex was Stalking Her

A Las Vegas woman who recently reported that her ex-boyfriend was watching her through her window was shot and killed along with a friend she had asked to stay with her for her safety, according to authorities.

Briana Flowers, 31, and her male friend, Anfernee Pollard, 31, were pronounced dead at Flowers' home on Jan. 28 after Flowers' 7-year-old son, Amill, found them unresponsive and called 911.

Flowers' Ex-Boyfriend 'Had Tried to Kill Her' Previously, Injured Her Badly in an Altercation a Week Before the Murder

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrived on the scene at around 7:20 a.m. and found both victims suffering from "life-threatening" injuries and still alive, but were later pronounced deceased. The case is being investigated as a double homicide, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Robert Price, who addressed the incident at a news conference.

No suspect has been publicly identified in connection to the crime. However, local station KVVU reported that Flowers had a troubled history with her ex-boyfriend. Flowers' close friend and godmother of her son, Shatiera Davis, said Flowers had told her that her ex "had tried to kill her."

Friends and family told the outlet that on Jan. 21—just a week before her death—Flowers contacted police after an altercation in which she was injured badly enough to require medical treatment.

Flowers Feared for Her Safety Days Before the Murder After She Claimed Her Ex was Staring at Her Through Her Window

In the days leading up to the shooting, Flowers reportedly expressed growing fear, saying she believed her ex was watching her from outside her home while she slept. She told Davis that she had seen a man staring through her window before running away and getting into an Uber, and she believed the man was her former partner.

Police have not clarified the relationship between Flowers and Pollard, but friends said Flowers had asked people close to her to stay with her because she felt unsafe. Pollard was one of those friends.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed that both victims died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help support Flowers' young son following her death.

Investigators said the inquiry remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.