Vegas Man Charged with Killing Roommate Over Suspected Affair with His Girlfriend

A Las Vegas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his roommate at an apartment complex, police said.

Mychael V. Thompson, 38, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with open murder — with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas.

Thompson allegedly shot his 45-year-old roommate at their central Las Vegas apartment over a dispute on Feb. 12, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximate 10 a.m. on Feb. 12 about a man who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim's body in a parking lot and discovered a "SAR 9mm Luger" cartridge nearby, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now.

The victim, identified as Antwon Watson, was transported to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Thompson had fled the scene before officers arrived but they were able to locate his vehicle and patrol officers took him into custody. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Authorities interviewed Thompson's girlfriend, who said they had been dating for three years and had lived together for five years, according to the arrest report. She said Watson moved in with the couple around a month ago.

The interview with Thompson's girlfriend and video from a neighbor's security camera "indicate Thompson suspected her of cheating with Watson," 8 News Now reported, citing the arrest report.

The surveillance video showed Watson pushing Thompson and a confrontation ensuing in the moments leading up to the shooting, according to the arrest report.

When detectives interviewed Thompson, they "did not believe Mychael was taking the interview and situation seriously." He allegedly refused to participate in the interview and told the authorities that "he didn't know what happened because he was 'on the moon.'"

He was shown the footage documenting Watson allegedly pushing Thompson. Once he saw the video and was asked about the push, "Mychael said he didn't know why he was pushed and said he left the area," the report said, according to 8 News Now.

"Mychael then changed his story and said he was not at the apartment because he was visiting a female friend he refused to identify," according to the report.

Watson's family told NBC 3 that he and Thompson were friends. Watson was temporarily staying with Thompson before moving into his own apartment at the end of February.

"He went there to someone who he trusted, and he was betrayed," Watson's daughter Faith said. "He knew my dad for a long time, and he shot him and left him dead in the parking lot," Watson's daughter Hope added.

On Feb. 13, a judge ordered Thompson to remain held without bail. He will appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 18.