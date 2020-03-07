Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore finally has 800K fans following on her official Instagram account. The diva has just bedazzled her fans wearing a neon green bikini swimsuit while mounting a jet ski. Tarsha shared the picture on her official Instagram handle. Her fans loved the picture in which she looks smoking hot. It racked up over 22.4K views within a short time. As seen in her recent social media post, the model is vacationing in Thailand and the photo shows she's enjoying every moment.

While several fans liked the picture and flooded the comments section with messages of love, one congratulated her for acquiring a whopping 800K followers. The 19-year-old's latest social media update gives a stunning view of the bright blue ocean and a clear cloudy sky. Tarsha flaunts her flawless physique in the neon swimsuit leaving fans mesmerised. She often loves to show off her skin in a sexy two-piece swimsuit. In one of her recent social media updates, Tarsha wore a revealing two-piece orange swimsuit in which she looked like a goddess.

She shows her perky derriere in her latest Instagram photo. She accessorizes her look by locking up her long beautiful hair in a pony and with a pair of glasses and a ring in her middle finger.

Earlier, a fan expressed his desire and feelings for her saying, that he couldn't deal with her hotness. He wrote on her official Instagram post, "Honestly can't deal with you." Tasha isn't shy of wearing barely-there swimsuits with daringly high-cut designs that allow her to showcase her thighs and assets. She is one of the emerging celebrities on Instagram who can make fans go gaga about her looks.