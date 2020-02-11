Valentine's Day need not be a rosy experience for everyone. If there are those waiting to confess their love, there might be an equal number of people who will experience a break-up or rejection. If you are one of the latter, then here is a perfect place for you to celebrate Valentine's Day 'mean'ingfully.

If you are facing a split and the thought of your ex boyfriend is still making you angry, how about eating him alive? Not literally, but the San Antonio Zoo has a plan for you this Valentine's Day.

On February 14, the zoo will organize an event where you can name a cockroach after your ex boyfriend/girlfriend and feed it to an animal. The event is named "Cry Me a Cockroach."

Announcing this, the official website of the zoo stated: ""Even if all your exes don't live in Texas....We're hosting the first-ever "Cry Me a Cockroach" event. You can name a live cockroach, and we'll serve it up as a snack to one of our animals. You could even name a rat, and we'll feed it to a reptile!"

The zoo charges $5 to name the cockroach. If the intensity of your anger is much more than a cockroach, then you can name a rat for $25. The rat will be fed to a reptile.

To avail of this service, one need not go to the zoo. You can get the service even if you are in Asia, Africa or any part of Europe or for that matter anywhere on earth (with internet connectivity) and your request will be broadcast to you through Facebook Live.

After you register for a service (cockroach or rat) you will also receive a certificate that can be shared on Facebook or any other social media. What's more, you can even tag the person on social media.

Registration on the website will close on February 13 at 5 p.m. (or 6 p.m ET). The website will only show the first name of the ex- boyfriend/girlfriend.

The zoo has made arrangements to get pre-frozen cockroaches and rats from mouse farms and store them at the nutrition centre on the zoo premises. They will be thawed before feeding.

This zoo is the first zoological facility on the planet to be accredited by both Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA) as well as Humane Certified by American Humane.

All set to celebrate Valentine's Day?