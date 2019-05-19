Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam who recently announced that voyeurism will be considered an offence with heavier punishment, including caning, took part in a new challenge and successfully wins the game.

It was a "5-Second-Challenge," hosted by two well-known TV personalities Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez from 987FM.

While describing the game rules Joakim said that the minister will get five second time to answer the question but there will be a twist. He said for Shanmugam there will be "millennial questions, young questions." The hosts also mentioned that for them also there will be questions which will include different topics.

As soon as the game started the hosts were asked to name three things they love about Singapore and they replied "Food, security and clean."

Then the Minister was asked to name three "must-have apps for the millennials," and he replied, "Instagram, WhatsApp and Spotify."

During the game, Shanmugam also revealed that he is afraid of cockroaches and in terms of dealing with such insect he said, "I ask my wife to deal with it."

Shanmugam was asked to name three music festivals that are popular among the young generation. He started giving the reply by saying "Oh dear!" Even though he tried his best to name three festivals but after saying Ultra and ZoukOut he said, "I think I give up." However, both the hosts appreciated him for the effort and said the answer was good enough.

Later, Sonia and Joakim were asked to name three of the Minister's dogs but they failed to reply and Shanmugam took charge and said the names are Coco, Elai, Samson and Zoro.

The Minister also asked to name three phrases commonly used by the younger generation and he almost gave the perfect answers.

Check the video here to know more about the 5-Second Challenge that was posted by the Minister on his Facebook page, where he wrote that "Did the 5-Second-Challenge with Sonia Chew and Joakim Gomez of 987FM. This was after an interview on the new law on internet falsehoods."