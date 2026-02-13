Valentine's Day 2026 Celebrations in Singapore, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and More

Valentine's Day 2026 is just around the corner, and people in various parts of the world, including Singapore, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, celebrate this day in different ways. Most of these countries prepare a special dish to share with their loved ones on this day. If it's buttery hot cross buns filled with Biscoff in Australia, Mexicans prepare a roast chicken dish called Pollo Pibil, and marshmallow pies are an important part of the celebration in South Africa.

Valentine's Day celebrations vary from country to country. For example, Australians prefer travel over traditional gifts. Meanwhile, people in Singapore plan adventurous trips, romantic dates, and special gifts for their partners. For Canadians, it's an opportunity to express love to their loved ones.

Here is how Valentine's Day is celebrated in various parts of the world, including the United States, France, and Japan.

Singapore

Valentine's Day celebrations in Singapore extend beyond exchanging gifts and dining at restaurants. People enjoy romantic staycations, participate in interactive activities, plan an adventurous and thrilling ride to places like a rooftop movie session and a magical candlelit concert as part of their Valentine's Day Celebrations.

Some places in Singapore to visit on Valentine's Day include Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Madame Tussauds, Sentosa Adventure Cove Waterpark, Museum of Ice Cream, The Fragment Room, LEGO Botanicals Bloom Bar, and Singapore Oceanarium.

Australia

Australians share gifts, enjoy romantic dates, and plan an adventurous trip on Valentine's Day. According to a recent study by Cathay Pacific, younger generations prefer travelling more than traditional ways of sharing gifts to celebrate this day.

Peninsula Hot Springs, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Yarra Valley, Melbourne Museum, Mount Coot-tha Lookout, Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium, Kangaroo Point Cliffs, Swan Valley, Woody's Skate Centre, and Mount Ainslie Lookout are some of the best places to visit in Australia to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Canada

Valentine's Day 2026 celebrations in Canada include making greeting cards for loved ones, parties and dances, planning romantic dates, and preparing special gifts. For Canadians, it is a celebration that gives them an opportunity to express love to their partners, family, and friends.

Some of the favorite spots to visit in Canada on Valentine's Day include Kensington Market, Niagara Falls, Bernie Morelli Park, Winter Wonderland in Quebec City, Vancouver, H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, and Casa Loma.

Mexico

For Mexicans, Valentine's Day is known as the Day of Love and Friendship or El Día del Amor y la Amistad. On this day, people prepare a special dish with chicken, spices, achiote paste, and citrus known as Pollo Pibil, or Yucatán roast chicken dish. People also share gifts, flowers, chocolates, and cards to express their love.

In some cities, festivals and parades are organized to celebrate love and friendship. Events include food, dancing, and music. Homes and shops are decorated with red accessories. Museum of Modern Art, Jardín del Buen Amor, Perfume Museum, Xochimilco, Palacio Postal, Chapultepec Castle, and UNAM Botanical Garden are some of the favorite spots to visit on Valentine's Day 2026.

United States

Americans celebrate this event in various ways, such as attending dance parties, workshops, checking out nightclubs, taking yoga classes, attending cooking classes, playing board games, and going on a romantic date. Like many other countries, people in the US also prepare a special dish on this occasion, known as Conversation Hearts.

These colorful non-chocolate candies are stamped with sweet phrases of friendship and love, such as Cutie, BFF, and Rockstar. New York, Texas, California, Florida, and Alaska are among the romantic destinations in the US for Valentine's Day celebrations.

France

Paris is one of the most popular destinations worldwide to celebrate Valentine's Day. Late-night parties, DJ sets, live concerts, unexpected performances, and wild cabarets are all part of the celebration in this city. Macarons are prepared as a special dish to observe this day.

The Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum, Montmartre, the Palace of Versailles, Champs Élysées, Eric Kayser, Laurent Dubois, and Patrick Rogers are a few popular spots in France to celebrate Valentine's Day 2026.

Japan

In this East Asian country, Valentine's Day is all about giving chocolates. Women in Japan prepare a special type of chocolate known as Honmei Choco, or true love chocolate, to give to their partners. An interesting fact is that the chocolates are not only given to their romantic partners but also to their co-workers and friends.

People in Japan can visit the Tokyo Skytree Town Ice Skating Park, Sumida River, Tenku Planetarium, and Marunouchi to celebrate this day with their romantic partner.