Hug Day 2026: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes Ahead of Valentine's

Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's week every year, and this year it falls on Thursday (February 12). The day is observed to emphasize the importance of expressing love and emotions through a simple gesture, such as a hug. A hug is often considered one of the most effective ways to express love, care, bonding, and friendship.

On Hug Day, people share messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes with their loved ones who are miles away from them. By expressing their warmth through words, they help their family members, friends, and partners reduce their stress, strengthen their relationships, and build trust with each other.

Several studies have suggested that a simple hug can boost the immune system, lower heart rates, build trust, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve overall mood. On this Hug Day, here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Messages

Hold me tight today and always. You are my forever love.

Every hug from you feels warm and pure. I am blessed to have you.

When you hold me, I feel special. Thank you for being mine.

Hug me and never let go. I feel safe with you.

I smile more when you hug me. You are my happiness.

Greetings

A hug is the purest form of love. Happy Hug Day 2026.

Happy Hug Day to everyone. Spread love and positivity.

One hug can fix a bad day. Try it today.

Share hugs, share happiness. Happy Hug Day.

Hold your loved ones close. Life is beautiful with hugs.

Wishes

Sending you a tight hug by SMS. Happy Hug Day 2026.

Distance cannot stop my hug. Feel my love.

A virtual hug for you today. Stay blessed always.

Hug tightly, love strongly. Happy Hug Day.

A hug a day keeps sadness away. Happy Hug Day 2026.

Quotes

Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children - Princess Diana.

Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism - Leo Buscaglia.

We need 4 hugs a day for survival. We need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth - Virginia Satir.

Feel the presence of love, wrapped up within a hug - Robert M. Hensel.