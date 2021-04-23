Vaccine Regulator Reports 68 Fresh Cases of Blood Clots in People who Took AstraZeneca Jabs

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom revealed in a statement that they found 68 fresh cases of rare blood clots in people who took the AstraZeneca vaccine, and in total 168 cases of blood clots have been reported.

Officials at the MHRA, who monitor possible side effects of the jabs, say people suffered with low platelet counts before being diagnosed with the rare blood clots.

Doctors are mostly concerned about CVST, which is a rare blood clot in the vein around the head that can trigger strokes, if left untreated. Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST) is one among the most deadly blood clots recorded.

The low blood platelet known as thrombocytopenia, appears to have emerged in most of the people who suffered blood clots and majority of them were diagnosed in their first dose of AstraZeneca.

Blood clots can be dangerous if people don't realize or detect it early and can lead to strokes, paralysis, heart attack and patients can also slip in to coma as the blood stops reaching the brain creating disastrous consequences.

Among the 168 people who were diagnosed with the clots, 93 were women and 75 were men, all aged between 18 to 93 years old and the overall death cases among these were at 19%, which is 32 deaths in April, 2021 and only one case of blood clot was reported after the second dose.

No Need To Worry Says MHRA

The MHRA assured in its statement that the benefits of the vaccine outweighs the risks, as 21 million people have received the AstraZeneca jab and the 168 instances of rare blood clots is minuscule compared to the large number of doses given.

''On the basis of this ongoing review, the advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,'' the statement read.

Apart from blood clots, the MHRA also stated that people reported mild symptoms such as headache and fever and all of them recovered soon. A few even reported loss of teeth after taking the jab.

Also, medical experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) insisted that the AstraZenaza vaccine is safe and should continue to be used but warned that about one-in-a-million blood clots is possible.