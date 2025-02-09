'Utterly Insane': Elon Musk Alleges $50B Treasury Fraud After Judge Blocks DOGE Data Access

Tech billionaire Elon Musk strongly criticized a U.S. judge's decision blocking his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team from accessing Treasury Department data. Musk alleged widespread fraud in government entitlement payments, claiming losses of $50 billion per year.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued the order restricting DOGE team access to Treasury payment systems and other financial data. The order applies to political appointees, special government employees, and those detailed from other agencies. The ruling follows a lawsuit filed Friday by attorneys general from 19 states against former President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Musk, leading Trump's cost-cutting initiative under DOGE, took to his X platform to attack the ruling. He accused "corrupt judges" of "protecting corruption."

"Corrupt judges protecting corruption," Musk wrote, linking to the court order.

He revealed that DOGE and the Treasury had agreed on reforms, including requiring a payment categorization code for all government transactions. He called it "ridiculous" that such measures weren't already in place.

"I was told that over $100 billion in entitlement payments go to individuals with no SSN or even a temporary ID," Musk claimed. "If true, this is extremely suspicious."

Musk further alleged that Treasury officials estimated at least half of that amount—$50 billion annually—was "unequivocal and obvious fraud." He called the situation "utterly insane" and demanded immediate action.

"When I asked for a rough guess on fraud, the consensus was $1 billion per week!" Musk wrote.

Responding to a tweet, Musk accused past Treasury management of ignoring fraud concerns. He praised lower-level employees for wanting to address the issue but said they were blocked by leadership.

"Everything at Treasury was about minimizing complaints," Musk said. "People receiving fraudulent payments don't complain, but those denied do—so fraud continued."

The judge's emergency order remains in effect until a February 14 hearing. It requires anyone who accessed Treasury data since Trump's inauguration to destroy all copies. Engelmayer argued that states challenging the policy would face "irreparable harm" without intervention. He also cited "serious risks" of exposing sensitive financial information.

Musk and his team had already faced scrutiny over their Treasury access. Reports emerged last week that DOGE's involvement was considered "the single biggest insider threat" the Bureau of the Fiscal Service had encountered, according to internal Treasury assessments.

The dispute raises concerns about government accountability and data security. While Musk insists that DOGE's efforts aim to curb fraud, critics worry about potential misuse of sensitive financial data. The upcoming hearing could determine whether Musk's team regains access—or if his allegations of fraud trigger broader investigations.