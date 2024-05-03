Utah Woman Arrested After Shooting Friend Dead as Part of Failed Suicide Pact Between Them

A 21-year-old Utah woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her friend was shot dead amid a suicide pact between the pair.

According to Utah County Sheriff jail records, Heavenly Faith Garfield was arrested on April 30 and is facing charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Documents state she was booked on May 1 and has been jailed without bail.

An affidavit of probable cause stated that Garfield's father had called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. local time on April 30 to report the shooting. The documents claimed his daughter shot the 21-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, at 10:45 a.m.

Faith and the Victim Planned Pact for Weeks as Victim was 'Too Scared to Kill Herself'

The friends had reportedly been discussing the suicide pact for several weeks, family members said, per the affidavit, according to AP.

The document claimed a friend of the victim showed police text messages in which she stated she wanted to die, but "was too scared to kill herself." The friend also confirmed Garfield's suicide pact with the victim to police, per AP.

Plan was for Faith to Kill the Victim and Then Commit Suicide

The friend told officers that Garfield and the victim had planned for one of them to kill the other, and then themselves, per KUTV.

The outlet also reported that the documents stated detectives discovered a 9mm bullet near the victim's body in a Saratoga Springs home, where she was found deceased.