Utah Uni Student Kills Girlfriend with Lethal Injection in 'Suicide Pact' to 'Relieve her From Suffering'

A Chinese college student was killed by her boyfriend in a hotel in Utah, in what the boyfriend later testified to be a 'suicide pact.' The boyfriend claimed he killed her using lethal injection to 'relieve her from suffering,' authorities noted. The unnamed victim, who was an international student from China at the University of Utah was found dead at the Quality Inn by Salt Lake Police on Friday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The alleged killer was identified as 26-year-old Haoyu Wang. Wang, who is in the custody of Salt Lake Police is also an international student from China at the Univerisity of Utah. ABC4 identified Wang as the victim's boyfriend.

Salt Lake police described the killing as a 'domestic violence-related homicide' in a press release. The identity of the victim will be released after notifying the parents.

'Suicide pact'

Quoting a statement of probable cause, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Wang sent an email to an employee at his university revealing he had administered the victim with drugs to 'relieve her from suffering.' The email also stated that the couple would be dead before they were found. The drug used was identified as Heroine, ABC4 reported.

'Dark web'

Wang told the police that he entered a 'suicide pact' with the 19-year-old, who was his girlfriend, according to the probable cause statement. He ordered the drugs on 'dark web.' He told Salt Lake City Police Department Homicide Squad detectives that after injecting the victim with the lethal drug, he tried to take his own life and injected himself with the drugs.

Threats

The University of Utah told the police that Wang had allegedly threatened the victim, responding to which, officers were dispatched to the hotel room registered under Wang's name to find him with the victim's body. According to court records obtained by The Tribune, he was charged with one count of assault for domestic violence in January.

University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires and Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonal addressed the death of the student in a letter to students and faculty. "On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time," the letter read.

Wang has not been charged as of yet.