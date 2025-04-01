Utah Therapist Who Sexually Abused Patients, Church Members Struggling with 'Same-Sex Attraction' During Sessions, Sentenced

Former Utah therapist Scott Owen will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after he admitted to sexually abusing several of his patients during sessions.

Owen pleaded guilty to three charges last month, of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, acknowledging that he sexually abused two male patients "using his position as a therapist" and led them to believe that sexual contact was part of their therapy. The victims were struggling with their sexuality and their faith.

He also pleaded no contest to another first-degree felony, attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, in connection with a third patient — a woman who alleged Owen touched her inappropriately during therapy sessions in 2007, when she was 13 years old.

Several Other Victims Stood Up in Court, Including Owen's Own Cousin, and Family Members of Victims Who Had Committed Suicide After Being Abused by Owen

However, the number of people who say that Owen harmed them is much larger — and they filled a Provo courtroom on Monday as Owen was sentenced to spend at least 15 years in prison. One by one, they stood at a podium and told Owen how he had abused them.



There was one victim who said Owen abused them when he was a leader of a young men's group organized by the LDS Church. There were also family members of victims, including one who said his brother committed suicide days after Owen abused him.

Owen's own cousin also took the podium and alleged that Owen molested him on a family trip when they were kids. Many of those patients are men who told police they were seeking therapy with Owen for "same-sex attraction."

Owen's Defense Said His Client was Sexually Abused Himself

Defense attorney Earl Xaiz said Owen did not want leniency from the judge, but mentioned in court that his client had been sexually abused himself as a child and had himself struggled with his sexuality.

Fourth District Judge Kraig Powell on Monday sentenced Owen to a 15-years-to-life sentence. Given Owen's age and the nature of his crimes, both prosecutors and the defense agreed it is likely he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Owen Had a Reputation For Being a Specialist Who Could Help Gay Men Who Were Members of the Church



Provo police began investigating Owen in 2023 after The Salt Lake Tribune and ProPublica reported on a range of sex abuse allegations against Owen, who had built a reputation over his 20-year therapy career as a specialist who could help gay men who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Some of the men who spoke to The Tribune and ProPublica said their bishop used church funds to pay for sessions in which Owen allegedly also touched them inappropriately.

While Owen gave up his therapy license in 2018 after several patients complained to state licensors that he had touched them inappropriately, the allegations were never investigated by the police and were not widely known. He continued to have an active role in his therapy business, Canyon Counseling, until the newsrooms published their investigation.