Utah Middle School Teacher, Volleyball Coach Arrested for Sexually Abusing Her Student

A Hawthorn Academy teacher and volleyball coach has been arrested for alleged rape and sexual abuse against a juvenile student.

Alisha Marie George, 40, was charged with one count of attempted rape (first-degree felony), four counts of forceable sodomy (first-degree felony), four counts of object rape (first-degree felony), seven counts of forcible sexual abuse (second-degree felony), and one count of distributing sexual material (third-degree felony).

George Allegedly Helped Victim with His Behavioral Issues, Was Seen as a Mother Figure by the Student

According to court documents obtained by ABC4, on Nov. 23, West Jordan Police responded to complaint filed by a woman who claimed that her juvenile son told her that during his 8th-grade year at Hawthorn Academy, he was sexually abused by his teacher and volleyball coach, later identified as George.

The alleged abuse is believed to have taken place over the course of several months. On Nov. 25, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim. During the interview, the victim stated that he began attending Hawthorn Academy in 7th grade, when he was 12 years old.

Court documents state that the victim had behavioral issues in 7th grade, but George helped him turn his behavior around so that she could coach him in volleyball. The victim stated that he viewed George as a mother figure.

George Kissed the Victim, Touched Him Inappropriately and Engaged in Sexual Acts with Him on Multiple Occasions

The victim told law enforcement that in Dec. 2023, he and George began spending more time alone together. From Dec. 2023 to July 2024, the victim disclosed that various incidents occurred between him and George at the school, the victim's home, and in George's car.

The victim stated that over the eight months, he and George kissed on multiple occasions. Court documents state that George would also touch the victim inappropriately and perform sexual acts on him.

In July 2024, the victim and George saw each other for the last time. During the interaction, George picked the victim up and drove to a park in Sandy. George allegedly performed sexual acts on the victim but told the victim she could not have sex with him.

George Would Get Upset if the Victim Talked to Other Girls at School

Court documents report that the victim later blocked George's phone number and social media accounts. The victim stated that George told him not to tell anyone what happened between the two of them. That is when the victim realized he was "at the point of no return."

The victim expressed to law enforcement that he felt like he and George were in a relationship. It is reported that George would get angry if the victim talked to other girls at the school. The victim described George as a "monster" to police and said, "It is crazy to do that to an eighth grader."



Hawthorn Academy Issues Statement on George's Arrest

In the wake of George's arrest, Hawthorn Academy issued the following statement: