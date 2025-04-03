Utah Judge Charged with Sexually Abusing Woman, Providing Drugs at His House Party

A Utah judge has been charged with forcible sexual abuse after an alleged incident at his Salt Lake City home last month.

In addition to the sexual abuse charge, Third District Court Judge William Kenneth Kendall was also charged Wednesday with distribution or arranging to distribute a controlled substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendall Provided a Woman with a 'Weed Pen,' Inappropriately Touched Another Woman Over Her Clothing

The allegations stem from a gathering at Kendall's house party on Feb. 21, which the judge hosted following a larger event the group had attended.

Kendall, "who had been consuming alcohol with the others, also provided recreational tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to at least one of the female participants," according to charging documents. The woman says she used Kendall's "weed pen."

A second woman claims during the evening Kendall inappropriately touched her without her consent over her clothing, according to the charges.

THC Products, Drug Paraphernalia Found at Kendall's Home During Search



While executing a search warrant of Kendall's home, detectives located the THC products and other paraphernalia. To avoid a conflict of interest, the charges against Kendall were filed by the Davis County Attorney's Office. In the wake of the allegations, Kendall has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Forcible sexual abuse is a Second Degree Felony charge, while the distribution or arranging to distribute a controlled substance charge is a Third Degree Felony.