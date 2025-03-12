Utah Fire Chief and Judge Who Released Him on Bail Had a Sexual Relationship with Each Other, Shared Child Pornography

Two Box Elder County officials accused of multiple child sex crimes reportedly had a relationship with each other, shared child pornography and discussed fantasies about abusing children together.

As reported by KUTV, both men were charged earlier this year. First, Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen was accused of possessing and sharing child porn. Then Box Elder County Judge Kevin Robert Christensen was charged with similar offenses.

Hansen, Christensen Engaged in Sexual Acts with Each Other, Discussed Fantasies About Abusing Children

In a search warrant filed by FBI agents investigating Hansen's case, they said they learned that Hansen was often sharing child porn with other users online and discussing twisted fantasies. According to the report, they learned that one of the people Hansen was chatting online with was Christensen.

Investigators also learned from the chats exchanged between Hansen and Christensen on the internet-based chatting app KIK, that they had met up in real life and engaged in sexual acts. They also allegedly discussed fantasies of sexually abusing children together.

Christensen Released Hansen on Bail After His Arrest

They also discovered that when Hansen was arrested, law enforcement had requested that he be held without bail — but Christensen denied the request and allowed Hansen to be released.

"Christensen did not disclose that he had engaged in sexually charged chats regarding children with [Hansen]," charging documents state. "Law enforcement believes this fact materially affected the decision-making of Christensen at the time he released Hansen."

A warrant was issued for Hansen's re-arrest, and he was booked into the Weber County Jail on Tuesday. Christensen was booked into Davis County last week. They are both still in custody.