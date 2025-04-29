USS Harry S. Truman Loses $60 Million Fighter Jet After It Rolls Off Aircraft Carrier While Making Sudden Turn to Dodge Houthi Attack

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet accidentally fell off an aircraft carrier and sank into the Red Sea while trying to make a sharp maneuver, possibly to dodge possible fire from Houthi forces, according to reports. Although the $60 million jet was lost, the pilot survived the incident.

The jet was being towed out of a hangar aboard the USS Harry S. Truman on Monday when the carrier abruptly shifted from its position, according to reports. The sudden jerk and movement caused the towing tractor to lose control, with both the jet and the towing vehicle plunging into the sea. Officials said that it was a freak accident.

Freak Accident Costs Expensive Jet

Initial reports from the scene suggested that the USS Truman made a sharp turn to avoid an assault by Houthi rebels, an official told CNN. According to the outlet, the Houthi rebel group claimed on Monday that they had carried out a drone and missile strike targeting the aircraft carrier.

The pilot and the Navy sailor operating the tractor were able to jump to safety, with just one of them suffering a minor injury.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard," an US official said in a statement. "Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway."

A second U.S. official told CNN that the aircraft had sunk. According to the Navy, a single F/A-18 fighter jet is valued at over $60 million.

USS Harry S. Truman Under Threat

At the time of the incident, the Truman Carrier Strike Group was operating in the Middle East and was in the Red Sea. On Monday, the Navy said that despite the loss, the strike group and its air wing "remain fully mission capable."

The Truman has been repeatedly attacked by the Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

It made headlines in February after a collision with a merchant vessel near Egypt, though no injuries were reported.

In another incident, an F/A-18 from the Truman was "accidentally fired upon" and shot down by the USS Gettysburg in the Red Sea in December; fortunately, both pilots ejected safely.

Nuclear-powered aircraft carriers such as the Truman are capable of carrying up to 130 strike fighters, though they typically operate with between 36 and 48 of the jets.