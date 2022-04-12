USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in Sea of Japan as North Korea Prepares for Weekend Show of Strength

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group, a nuclear-powered aircraft fleet, has entered waters off the Korean peninsula amid North Korea's repeated missile testing and aggressive posturing. This is the first time the US navy aircraft carrier has sailed into the waters since November 2017, according to Yonhap news agency.

The strike group, which packs the unrivaled firepower of the US navy in foreign waters, is in the Sea of Japan to take part in exercises with Japanese forces, the US officials have said. The move aims to boost the allies' confidence amid wars of escalation by Pyongyang. The South Korean media reported that the US believes there are chances of Pyongyang carrying out an underground nuclear test in the coming days.

110th Birth Anniversary of Kim Il-sung

SCMP reported that US Naval Institute's USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker also showed USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group sailing in the East China Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The US move comes amid concerns that North Korea might carry out provocative missile or bomb tests to mark the 110th birth anniversary of founding leader Kim Il-sung. The anniversary falls on Friday this week. The country also marks the 90th founding anniversary of the North Korean People's Revolutionary Army on 25th of this month.

North Korean leader Kim jong-Un relishes indulging in military provocations on or around the days of national importance.

Pyongyang was incensed by the US Navy's air demonstration with carrier aircraft in the Yellow Sea last month. The drills, which the US carried out in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile tests in February and March, were part of war preparation, Pyongyang had charged.

Warning to Kim Jong-Un

Though South Korea and the US do not plan to conduct a separate joint naval drill, South Korean leaders are likely to get onboard the US aircraft carrier in order to send a warning to Kim Jong-Un, Yonhap reported.

Last month, Kim's Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong threatened South of nuclear strike in case of any provocations.

Also in March, the confirmed that North Korea tested the Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system in two recent missile launches. Pentagon also said North Korea tested part of Hwasong-17 'monster missile' disguised as a satellite. The missile was first unveiled during the Korean Workers Party parade on October 10, 2020.

Read more