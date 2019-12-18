Close
10 facts about ransomeware

Every year, data reveals that millions of people around the world make questionable choices when it comes to choosing passwords they use to protect their accounts. This year's statistics have confirmed that bad habits do die hard and many people continue to make themselves targets of account-takeover attacks and hackers.

After analysing more than 500 million passwords that were leaked online after various data breaches this year, password management app Nordpass has compiled a list of the worst passwords used by people in 2019. The list revealed that "12345," "123456" and "123456789" continued to claim the top three spots, used by a combined total of 6.3 million users to "secure" their accounts.

2017 Worst Passwords List
Christoph Scholz/Reuters

It only gets worse as you make your way further down the list, with words like "test1" and, the infamous, "password." The rest of the list is brimming with other usual suspects like "asdf," "abc123," "qwerty" and "iloveyou" and many others. Other extremely hackable passwords, including common names like "jessica" and "charlie" and numerical strings like "55555" and "111111" are also abundant.

While, Nordpass has listed out 200 such passwords that are at risk of being hacked, we've included the top 50 passwords on the chart:

  1. 12345
  2. 123456
  3. 123456789
  4. test1
  5. password
  6. 12345678
  7. zinch
  8. g_czechout
  9. asdf
  10. qwerty
  11. 1234567890
  12. 1234567
  13. Aa123456.
  14. iloveyou
  15. 1234
  16. abc123
  17. 111111
  18. 123123
  19. dubsmash
  20. test
  21. princess
  22. qwertyuiop
  23. sunshine
  24. BvtTest123
  25. 11111
  26. ashley
  27. 00000
  28. 000000
  29. password1
  30. monkey
  31. livetest
  32. 55555
  33. soccer
  34. charlie
  35. asdfghjkl
  36. 654321
  37. family
  38. michael
  39. 123321
  40. football
  41. baseball
  42. a1w2e3r4t5y6
  43. nicole
  44. jessica
  45. purple
  46. shadow
  47. hannah
  48. chocolate
  49. michelle
  50. daniel

Password Tips

Russian Hackers to target 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reveals Microsoft
Reuters

If you're using any of the above-mentioned passwords, then it's time to fix it. Start with not using the same password as millions of other people while signing up for an account.

Using a passphrase is a good option and it's not only easier to remember but a tough nut to crack for hackers. This is extremely useful, particularly when you're not using a password management app or software, which is also helpful when it comes to setting up a strong and unique password.

Furthermore, make sure you use a unique password for each website or platform you sign up for, as hackers are extremely skilled at finding the chinks in your security armour, and they'll jump at the chance to take advantage of people who re-use passwords across multiple accounts using email and password combinations leaked online.