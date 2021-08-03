USA Vs Spain Live-Streaming: How to Watch Free Online Olympics Men's Basketball Quarter-Finals

Team USA's dream run in the Olympics basketball continues despite a disappointing start to their campaign. After finishing 2-1 in the group stage, Team USA will now try and keep their gold medal hopes alive when they faces Spain in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. However, it won't be an easy task for the United States given that Spain is a formidable opponent.

The two teams have faced each other in the past three Olympic Games, including battles for the gold medal in 2008 and 2012. However, Team USA still will be more favorable in the all-important quarter-finals. Here's all you need to know about the match.

Tough Opponents

The route to the Olympics and the start to the campaign haven't been great for this year's USA basketball team. They lost twice in exhibition games during training camp, and again in the first game of the group stage. But now they have a chance to put all of that behind them as they enter the knockout stage.

Spain, on the other hand, haven't been able to get past Team USA, but are no mean force. They have also won medals at the last three Olympics, winning silver in 2008 and 2012, and bronze in 2016. In order to make that four in a row, they'll have to finally knock off their old rivals.

When and Where?

Team USA's men's basketball team started their Tokyo Olympics campaign by losing the first group-stage game to France but they have since bounced back and are now just three wins away from a fourth-straight gold medal. Spain, on the other hand, will be led by current and former NBA veterans such as Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Pau Gasol.

The match will be played on August 3, 12:40 am ET at Saitama Super Arena -- Saitama, Japan.

How to Watch

Unfortunately, the USA vs Spain game won't be broadcast live on cable television in the United States. Instead, it will be aired exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The Peacock streaming service is free to watch with ads, or one can pay a monthly charge of $4.99 for Peacock Premium which is ad-free. The paid subscription is required to watch Team USA basketball games.

Those who don't have a subscription package can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.