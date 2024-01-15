USA :Two Indian Students Found Dead in Under Mysterious Circumstances

Two Indian students were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in their Connecticut residence this Sunday. Authorities, who alerted the parents, disclosed that the roommates had passed away in their sleep, with the exact cause of death remaining elusive.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Gattu Dinesh from Telangana's Wanaparthy and his roommate Nikesh, in his early twenties, hailing from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Dinesh, who had recently embarked on his higher education journey at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut had relocated to the United States just 16 days ago. Both students were found unresponsive in their room by local friends. Both were pursuing Masters in Computer Science from the University of Sacred Heart in Hartford.

Dinesh's uncle, Sainath, informed the Times of India, stating, "When local friends visited their place and tried to wake up the duo, they could not. They then informed the police and called an ambulance. The two were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The cause is still unknown."

While the exact cause of death remains undetermined, Gattu Venkanna, Dinesh's father and a realtor, suspected "carbon monoxide poisoning " due to excessive use of heaters in their room as there was extreme cold in the region.

The investigation is ongoing, and once autopsies are concluded, the bodies will be repatriated to India.