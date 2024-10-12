US Top General Drops Bombshell, Says Trump is 'Fascist to the Core' and a Dire Threat to America

Retired General Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has described former President Donald Trump as "fascist to the core" in an interview featured in Bob Woodward's latest book, War. Milley, who was appointed by Trump in 2019 and served as the top-ranking U.S. military officer until his retirement, expressed deep concern about the potential threat Trump poses to the country.

In the book, Milley told Woodward that no one in U.S. history has ever been more dangerous to the nation than Trump. His comments were sparked by events following the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Milley had met with then-Attorney General Merrick Garland to urge an investigation into far-right extremist groups. According to Woodward, it was likely the first time a top U.S. military official had requested such a meeting with the nation's chief law enforcement officer. Milley said he was deeply worried about the rise of violent domestic extremism and Trump's continued influence.

Woodward's book reveals that Milley's concerns about Trump had intensified over time. In a 2023 interview with the journalist, Milley declared, "No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump." He expressed frustration, telling Woodward, "Do you realize what this man is? He is a fascist. The most dangerous person ever."

Milley had previously shared concerns about Trump's mental state during interviews for Woodward's earlier book, Peril, but his warnings grew stronger as time went on. Milley feared Trump's return to power could have dire consequences for the country.

Woodward's new book also sheds light on Milley's fear of being recalled to active duty and potentially facing court-martial if Trump wins the 2024 election. Milley warned former colleagues that Trump, if re-elected, could retaliate against those who stood up to him. According to Woodward, Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon has promised to hold Milley accountable.

Milley's actions during Trump's presidency had previously been highlighted in Peril. The book detailed how Milley took steps to prevent Trump from misusing the country's nuclear arsenal in the final weeks of his term. Milley reassured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the January 6 violence that Trump would not be allowed to initiate military action or launch a nuclear strike without oversight. Milley told Pelosi that the nuclear launch codes were secure and any reckless or illegal orders would be stopped.

As tensions surrounding Trump's influence continue to grow, Milley's remarks in War add a new layer of urgency to the ongoing debate about the former president's legacy and potential future in politics.

With the 2024 election looming, Milley's warnings raise concerns about the future of U.S. democracy and national security should Trump return to power.