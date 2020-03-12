Washing hands frequently and using alcohol-based sanitizers are said to be the most effective precautionary measures advised by health experts to protect one from being infected with the deadly coronavirus. While it is easy to make adults realise the seriousness of the current situation and the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, it would not be that easy while dealing with kids.

In an attempt to force kids to maintain hygiene and to start following the instructions by health experts, a teacher in the US has found an innovative trick. Mrs. Woods, who is a class-3 teacher from Missouri, has used a stamp hack that forces kids to wash their hands multiple times a day.

Mrs Woods, who shared the idea on Facebook, said she stamps students' hands in the morning and asks them to wash them frequently. The aim of the students is to remove the stamp mark by the end of the day so that they can get a prize for doing it.

"We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away. Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it's gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying," reads the Facebook post on the page Mrs. Woods 3rd Grade.

Is this the right way to maintain hygiene? Netizens are divided

The Facebook post has gone viral with many users reacting to the matter. However, looking at the social media comments, netizens are clearly divided in their opinions over this practice. While most have lauded the teacher for her initiative, there are a few others who think that this action can also spread the virus, as the same stamp itself is being used from one hand to another without washing it.

Here's how social media reacted to this idea

Bobbi Jo Taylor Carr

What a good idea! It's not easy to get a class full of young kids to wash their hands all day long, so any incentive is a positive! Good idea!

Tracey Olson Clark

This is a great idea. Don't listen to the nay sayers. At the very least it will help them learn how to properly wash their hands.

Daniel Clark

Don't tell me you don't see the irony of passing that around to everyone's hands

Rebecca Raybon

Ok now spreading germs by stamping everyone's hand with the same stamp. People need to seriously stop and think before acting.

Max Long

If I was a student, I'd be washing my hands just so I could get the prize everyday! Kudos to Mrs. Woods for thinking outside of the box!

Cecilia Hager

It is a ridiculous thing when we have to bribe kids to do what should be normal hygiene. Very sad indeed.

What do you think? Is this a good way to make kids wash their hands frequently in the wake of the novel COVID-19 outbreak?

