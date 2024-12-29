US: Mysterious red orbs spotted in New Jersey skies, sparking conspiracy theories

Strange "red orbs" have been spotted flying over the eastern United States, adding to the ongoing mystery surrounding drone sightings. These sightings, particularly over New Jersey, have sparked conspiracy theories and raised questions about their origin.

The most recent report came from a traveler heading to New York's JFK Airport, who noticed the red orbs while flying over New Jersey, an area that has already seen a rise in drone activity. The sighting occurred on Friday night, and video footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user DJNarkatta. The traveler, who was on a flight from Las Vegas to JFK, described the objects as "two reddish orbs" and expressed excitement about capturing more footage in the coming days.

The traveler, who has a keen interest in aviation and flight simulators, added, "I've always looked up in the sky with a keen interest in airplanes, and when things look strange in the sky, I notice." The footage, which showed the two orbs over New Jersey, was quickly picked up by UFO-related accounts on social media, fueling speculation about their origin.

This mysterious drone activity is not limited to the United States. Similar reports have emerged from the UK, where residents have also noticed increased drone sightings. The combination of "drone" sightings and unexplained orbs has sparked conspiracy theories, though no direct threat to public safety has been confirmed. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have stated that the drones do not pose a danger to the public.

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took action by prohibiting drone flights in 30 locations in New York and 22 locations in New Jersey, particularly in areas with vital infrastructure. Despite these precautions, the sightings have continued, generating a lot of buzz online.

In addition to the recent sightings, other mysterious orb-like objects have been captured on camera this month. One such incident occurred on a flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Newark Liberty International, further adding to the intrigue.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham recently raised the possibility that these drones could be searching for "radioactive material." His comments came in response to an alert from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission regarding a missing piece of medical equipment that was lost in transit in early December. Melham suggested the drones might be investigating a damaged container that was once used to transport the equipment.

However, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, downplayed the significance of the sightings. He explained that many of the objects reported as drones were likely commercial or hobbyist drones, law enforcement drones, or even manned aircraft and stars. Kirby reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm, despite the ongoing speculation.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the true nature of these mysterious sightings, but for now, the red orbs and drone activity remain a source of curiosity and concern for many.