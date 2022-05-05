US Military Destroys 250,000 Vials of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine in Warehouse Raid? Dubious Claim Says Shots Stored For Babies, Young Kids

A viral claim suggesting that U.S. Military destroyed a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines stored in the pharmaceutical giant's warehouse located on the outskirts of Kansas is found to be fake. The anti-vaxxers also claimed that approximately 250,000 vials of the vaccine were destroyed in the raid.

Warehouse Stored Vaccine for Babies, Young Children

The fake claim first appeared in an article, 'Military Destroys Vaccine Warehouse,' published on Real Raw News on May 2. The outlet claimed that U.S. Special Forces raided a Moderna-leased warehouse on the outskirts of Kansas City and destroyed approximately 250,000 vials (25,000 boxes) of the pharmaceutical giant's Covid-19 vaccines, on Saturday.

Quoting a 'source' in Gen. David H. Berger's office, the outlet further reported that the pharma giant was using the warehouse to stockpile 'clot shots' to inject into the arms of babies and especially young children.

"The FDA is subordinate to the pharmaceutical manufactures. In almost every case, the FDA has curtsied to its Big Pharma masters. These vaccines are dangerous and have sickened and killed hundreds of thousands of people in America alone. One warehouse is just a dent, but it's a start. We had to act," the source told the outlet. It was also claimed that the vaccines, which were not stored in refrigerators or freezers, were manually demolished.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim being made through the dubious article, Lead Stories reported that it was not true. "The claim was made on the website Real Raw News, which has a history of publishing completely made-up and false stories," the outlet's report read.

In a communique to the outlet, the Pentagon also debunked the fake claim. "There is no truth here," a Pentagon spokesperson wrote in email.

However, despite the claim holding no truth, it was widely shared among the social media users. "BREAKING US MILITARY TAKE DOWN MODERNA WAREHOUSE AND DESTROY DEADLY VAX SUPPLIES IN THE US," tweeted a user.

"Moderna Vaxx Warehouse receiving some "negative feedback," wrote another.

"Although the warehouse was climate controlled, the vaccines inside were not stored in refrigerators or freezers;... Moderna's own literature states vaccines must for safety reasons and stability be kept at 35Â°F to 46Â°F. The interior temperature was 55Â°F. -RRN," opined another user.