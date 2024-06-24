US Man Kills Wife in $1.34M Home, in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Chilling Social Media Post

In a tragic incident in American Fork, Utah, a couple was found dead in their home on Thursday afternoon in a suspected murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Olin Johnson, 57, and his wife, Kerilyn Johnson, 52. According to police, it appears that Olin fatally shot Kerilyn before taking his own life.

The bodies were discovered by a family member. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing. Neighbors reported that the couple seemed fine when they played softball together the night before the incident, with no signs of distress.

Olin and Kerilyn had celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in April. Days before the tragedy, Olin shared a concerning post on social media, reflecting on his life. "No matter how crappy a person I am, motorcycles always love me back. Oh and skiing. Skiing loves me too," he wrote on June 18, alongside pictures of his motorcycle and skiing trips.

Olin's social media bio described him as a "father to 6 great kids and one Beautiful wife," frequently highlighting his family, especially Kerilyn. According to his LinkedIn profile, Olin was the owner of Simtek Modular, a company that manufactures modular panels for force-on-force training. The company has worked with the US Border Patrol, FBI, and Utah County Sheriff's Office. His recent posts included a trip to Australia with Kerilyn and praise for her breadmaking skills.

Kerilyn Johnson was an adjunct faculty member at the BYU School of Music, where she taught various courses over the last two years. She was well-regarded in the music community, having performed in the US, Russia, and Baltic States. Her bio highlighted her studio work and dedication as a mother of six.

Friends and colleagues remembered Kerilyn as a kind and generous person. Gayle Lockwood, a retired voice teacher at BYU, described Kerilyn as "one of the most generous, kind, supportive people that I have ever known." Lockwood, who had taught Kerilyn and later became her friend, added, "She is a light that will be missed in the world."

The family has requested privacy during their time of grief. The American Fork Police expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Olin and Kerilyn. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend to help the Johnson children with funeral expenses and other unexpected costs. "Many are devastated and desire to show love and support to their six children as they navigate this tragedy," the crowdfunding page read.