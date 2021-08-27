Did Biden Break Down While Speaking About Kabul Blasts? Iconic Picture With 'Head in Hands' Goes Viral

An image of U.S. President Joe Biden holding his head between his hands during a press conference at the White House has gone viral on social media. The iconic image has also led to several netizens speculating if Biden broke down.

The image was taken after a crumbling Biden appeared to be left frustrated following a volley of questions asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Biden Says He Bears 'Responsibility'

Biden was addressing a press conference following the ISIS-K suicide attack at Kabul airport which killed 13 U.S. troops.

During the Q&A session, Biden, while claiming that was given a list of pre-approved journalists to call on, said, 'Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC."

When it was his turn, Doocy, who was the last on the 'pre-approved list', questioned the U.S. President if he bore the responsibility for the attack.

"I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that happened of late. But here's the deal: you know, I wish you one day say these things, you know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban," Biden said while lashing out at Doocy.

"You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban, that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1. In return ... he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces," the president added.

Was Biden Frustrated by Doocy's Blame Game?

It was when Doocy asked Biden if he thinks people have an issue with not pulling out of Afghanistan, but the way things have happened, that the U.S President got frustrated and placed his head on the hands.

After taking a breather and calming himself, Biden replied, "I think they have an issue that people are likely to get hurt. Some as we've seen have gotten killed, and that it is messy. The reason why, whether my friend will acknowledge it or has reported it, the reason why there were no attacks on Americans as you said from the day until I came into office was because a commitment was made by President Trump: I will be out by May 1. In the meantime, you agree not to attack any Americans That was the deal. That's why no American was attacked.'