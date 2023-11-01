US Launches UFO Reporting Form for Current and Former Government Employees

In a major development, the Pentagon has launched a reporting form that enables current and former government employees in the United States to inform sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The launch of the new form comes just a year after the Pentagon established a UFO office which however lacked hotlines to report sightings.

UFO reporting form for civilians to be launched soon

According to a report published in Politico, UFO sightings, both past and present can be reported to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office's website by government employees.

Citing Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the office, Politico reported that the Pentagon is also working to launch a similar form for civilians too.

According to Kirkpatrick, the exact timing of the launch of the civilian form is not decided, but he made it clear that the Pentagon is "exploring methods for how the public can do so in the forthcoming third phase of the secure reporting mechanism."

The Pentagon said that this form, which will carry reports on UFO sightings will be submitted to Congress by June 2024.

Reports of these UFO sightings will be also used by the government to study more about these flying objects which remain a mystery.

UFO mystery continues

UFO sightings that happened in various parts of the United States have been perplexing military officials and the general public for several years. Even though conspiracy theorists claim that these UFO sightings are proof of alien existence, neither the US government nor NASA have admitted it.

In 2017, an investigative report which was published in the New York Times suggested that the Pentagon had conducted a secret project named AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program) to unravel the mysteries behind UFO sightings that happened in the US Naval bases.

Later, two mysterious videos emerged, which are now known as 'tic-tac UFO videos'. As the video went viral, the Pentagon admitted that the objects featured in those videos are real, adding that the defense department is not aware of its origin.